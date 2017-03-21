UAVAir, a CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) approved drone training academy, is urging all businesses looking to perform tasks using a drone to ensure they hire a CAA certified drone operator. This news comes as the Department for Transport, Ministry of Defence and Sciencewise commissioned TNS BMRM to conduct a public dialogue on the current use of drones in the UK, following on from a growing number of drone related incidents and accidents in the country.

When undergoing training at a trusted academy such as UAVAir, pilots are tested for their cultural, theoretical and technical knowledge, enlisting them with an in-depth understanding of how to operate a drone safely while respecting the laws of aviation. Failure to follow these rules can result in large fines and in some cases, legal action. In the UK, drones are governed by the CAA, and under its rules it is illegal for any pilot to operate a drone for commercial purposes without gaining certification from a CAA approved drone training school.

Séamus Kearns, Chief Instructor at UAVAir said: “It is imperative that any business with a core ethos of reliability and responsibility understands the importance of hiring a fully certified drone operator to complete its drone based missions. A safe, successful mission must be planned and executed thoroughly, understanding the individual complexities of each task. It is impossible to gain this experience and learn these skills without undergoing the training process prior to certification.

As well as gaining expert flight technique, pilots must prepare an Operations Manual in order to become a fully certified pilot. This manual includes information about each mission as well as the procedures to follow to ensure a safe flight. Similar manuals must also be created and submitted to the CAA before particular commercial missions, so being familiar with this experience is necessary.”

UAVAir is recognised by the CAA as a trusted drone training academy, capable of enlisting students with its Unmanned Aircraft Qualification. In addition to this formal training, it boasts a team of skilled aerial experts with extensive experience in both manned and unmanned aviation, giving unparalleled insight into proper flight technique that is unique to UAVAir candidates. With such knowledge, specially trained operators can perform commercial aerial tasks with precision, efficiency and ultimate safety.

UAVAir hosts its UAQ drone training at various locations across the UK. Learn more about the course online at www.uav-air.com