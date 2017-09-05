Nedap is playing a key role at Milestone Systems’ Integration Expo event on 12th September in Daventry, as it shows its AEOS end-to-end security solution. The free to attend event gives delegates a unique opportunity to see how integrated solutions are developed, and will bring together installers, developers, integrators and specially selected Milestone Alliance Partners including Nedap, Milestone’s New Solution Partner of the Year.

In dedicated sessions throughout the day, Nedap will describe its collaborative approach with a ‘best of breed’ partner, Milestone. Delegates will have the opportunity to see first-hand how the integration between Nedap’s AEOS and Milestone XProtect Access Plug-in allows users to enjoy the features of an advanced access control system inside the Milestone VMS environment. This allows operators to exchange cardholder information, monitor entrances, manage alarms and perform full video verification, all in one integrated system.

“As Milestone’s New Solution Partner of the Year, NEDAP is thrilled to be involved in Milestone’s Integration Expo in September 2017”, said Jeroen Harmsen, Director Product Management of NEDAP Security Management. “We look forward to showing delegates how innovative access control solutions can drive opportunities for their businesses”, he continued.

Crucially, Nedap’s AEOS end-to-end solution provides end-to-end security, a key requirement given increasing concerns about connecting devices to the Internet of Things (IoT). An open platform is essential if all the information between IoT-connected devices is to be processed and shared with other systems. While any system that connects to the internet will imply a high security risk, Nedap’s solution effectively manages the risk of cyber-attacks.

By encrypting all communication between a card, the controller and the server, security is ensured at every level of the access control system: from the level of the door to the very core of the AEOS system. Card readers have no role in decrypting data, for example, so secure communication between card and controller is guaranteed. Digital certificates, meanwhile, are stored in the same Secure Access Module (SAM), ensuring secure communication between controller and server.

For the first time in the market AEOS end-to-end security offers protection against both physical and digital threats, and limits the risks of attack. More information on the end-to-end security assured by Nedap’s AEOS can be found here.