13 people are alleged to have been killed in a terror attack in Barcelona

At least 13 people are alleged to have died, reports of today’s terror attack in Barcelona suggest.

A van is reported to have mounted the pavement in the busy Las Ramblas area – a hot spot for tourists, boasting shops and restaurants.

Police sources have described the incident as a “terrorist attack”, while reports coming out of the area allege that the driver of the vehicle fled on foot after mowing down dozens of individuals.

A local police source told the AFP that they were hunting for a total of two suspects, though details of the incident still remain unclear.

Barcelona is currently resident to dozens of holiday makers and is a top getaway destination for short breaks.

Attacks involving the use of vehicles has been a growing phenomena with vans being used as weapons across Europe since July 2016, including in London and Nice.