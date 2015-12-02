Two Student Hotel sites in Holland protect their residents with Canon network cameras

The Student Hotel is a unique hospitality concept that is owned and operated by City Living, an expert in student accommodation. Housing students and globetrotting tourists alongside each other in four city locations in the Netherlands and Belgium creates a buzzing atmosphere that has unique security needs.

Fusing luxury long-stay student accommodation and short-stay facilities, City Living’s Student Hotels are home to more than 2,000 residents who stay for varying lengths of time. The previous security system lacked the image quality needed to appropriately monitor and protect the premises. Following a formal review, the hotel modernised the surveillance systems at its Rotterdam and The Hague sites by installing Full HD resolution Canon network security cameras to enable easy and accurate monitoring of the premises for security purposes.

Challenges

The Student Hotel has a unique business model that creates a specific set of challenges due to the lifestyle patterns of guests and the high turnover of residents. It mixes guests staying for a few days with those staying for a short stay (three weeks or more) or an academic semester. As a result, the security of its residents is absolutely paramount.

Previous security systems lacked the accuracy needed to appropriately monitor the properties. The Student Hotel needs to ensure that any incidents are quickly dealt with and people held accountable, whether they are staying for two days or two months. As a result, improving the image quality was a principle concern and motivation for the upgrade.

At the Rotterdam and The Hague properties, the focus was on ensuring that corridors, public spaces and entrances to the hotels were monitored effectively using cameras that produced a high quality of image.

The Rotterdam Student Hotel is a 484 resident property that has a boutique, modern style and is in the famous Kralingen district of the city which is home to many famous landmarks and university buildings. While The Hague Student Hotel houses 309 rooms and is a uniquely designed building with smartly hidden partition walls splitting up what was once a derelict bazaar. Both properties place a high value on their unique design so it was important that the security solution fitted in with the look and feel of the buildings.

Solution

Faced with a brief that required both an affordable and high quality solution, Jan-Pieter Muis, Asset Manager at the Student Hotel was looking to completely overhaul the system, without installing features that were unnecessary for the this type of property. “Our hotels are developed by a team of enthusiastic and dedicated professionals and we’re constantly busy improving the experience our guests receive. We needed a solution which was easy to operate and effective, while offering brilliant quality images and monitoring in a range of environments and lighting conditions across the hotels.”

The project’s installer, Bectro Installatietechniek BV, worked closely with the Student Hotel to find a solution that the team was comfortable with. The owners of the Student Hotel were already familiar with Milestone’s video management software (VMS) capabilities and its benefits, and so were interested to understand more about working with Canon and Milestone together. Further to consultation from City Living’s trusted distributer CNI Europe BV, Fixed Minidome Canon VB-S800D cameras with Milestone VMS XProtect Express software were selected for both sites thanks to the image quality and also the motion detection capabilities. 23 cameras were installed across the Rotterdam site, whilst 25 VB-S800D cameras were installed at The Hague site. At The Hague, five VB-H710F cameras were also fitted for outdoor monitoring.

Despite the Student Hotel’s exceptionally high design standards, the Canon VB-S800D’s ultra-compact design blended seamlessly into the open plenum ceiling layout. Designed specifically for indoor environments, the VB-S800D enables the sensitive monitoring of specific areas or items. To protect its high traffic corridors and public spaces, the Student Hotel placed cameras in multiple locations across the sites to allow for the maximum security of the premises.

Canon cameras’ advanced analytics sense movement, abandoned and removed objects, camera tampering and changing volume or light levels, enabling uninterrupted analytics that are reset within 20 seconds of detecting a change in the environment – something vital for the busy premises. Whilst Smart Shade Control (SSC) functions enabled staff to monitor areas, regardless of the lighting conditions.

Results

The Student Hotel has been impressed by the quality and flexibility of Canon’s range of high quality network cameras. The devices benefit from Canon’s 70 years’ experience as a high quality lens manufacturer, and as a result, the clarity of the images is superior to the previous system that was in place.

Further to the success of the installation at The Hague and in Rotterdam, City Living is planning to use Canon’s network security cameras throughout its property portfolio. City Living is building ten to 15 Student Hotels across Europe over the coming year, taking the total locations to 20. By improving the image quality, City Living has revolutionised the security of its Student Hotel properties; safeguarding residents and effectively monitoring the constantly changing guests.

Thanks to the results of this project to date and the seamless collaboration between Canon, CNI Europe BV and Bectro Installatietechniek BV, City Living is also considering using additional Canon solutions at existing and future Student Hotel developments to help create state-of-the-art conferencing and technology suites in the properties.

