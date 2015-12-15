HID Global secures new $35m headquarters with Genetec™ Security Center Unified Platform

HID Global is the trusted source for innovative products, solutions, and services that help millions of customers around the globe create, manage and use secure identities. Founded in 1991, the company has since been acquired by ASSA ABLOY, and today, employs over 2200 people worldwide with international offices that support more than 100 countries.
Recently, HID Global decided to consolidate corporate functions, manufacturing, distribution, and sales operations in a new World Headquarters and North American Operations Center. Located in Austin, Texas, the headquarters features 250,000 square feet of manufacturing, office, and warehouse space on 22 acres.
As a leading security provider with many established industry partnerships, HID Global had many options for video surveillance and access control software. After considering several solutions following the issuance of a public tender, the company chose a proposal submitted by Convergint Technologies, a service-based global integrator. Convergint recommended Genetec Security Center, a unified security platform which includes Omnicast™ IP video surveillance, Synergis™ IP access control and other third-party systems, such as intrusion detection, in one intuitive solution.
“The proposal put together by Convergint for Security Center was comprehensive and competitive from a value versus features perspective” said Dean Young, Global Physical Security Manager at HID Global. “With Security Center, we were able to get strong video management capabilities for monitoring and investigations, a proven access control solution and unified intrusion detection, all within one complete solution.”
Unified Security Platform Helps HID Global Keep Headquarters Secure
Security Center is used by HID Global to manage numerous Axis Communications network cameras and doors spread throughout the new headquarters. A dedicated security team actively monitors video and access control events, and the unified security interface makes handling alarms or reviewing video simple and efficient.
“The ability to manage both video surveillance and access control from one unified interface is a huge time-saver for our security team. All of the information that they need is right there within one application. This helps us remain pro-active in keeping our new headquarters secure,” explains Young.
On weekends, or after business hours, security personnel use the Remote Security Desk feature to securely connect to the system to address any incoming alarms, support on-site security personnel, review video to determine whether immediate response is required, and even remotely grant or deny access to the building. “Having a secure remote connection to our Security Center platform allows our team to make informed decisions, even when we’re not on site,” adds Young.
Various on-schedule and on-motion recording configurations were programmed within Security Center, to ensure the system runs as efficiently as possible. The organization is also leveraging the powerful reliability features of Security Center such as redundant and failover archiving to achieve uninterrupted system access and data protection.
Granularity within Synergis™ Access Control Protects High-Security Areas
Leveraging the open architecture of the unified security platform, HID Global was able to add many of their own access control devices to secure the expansive two-level building. Some of these include biometric readers, facial recognition readers, HID EVO V1000 network access controllers, Edge EVO EH400-K network controllers, and various other HID readers/controllers.
As security industry leaders, Genetec™ and HID Global have established an alliance that dates back over a decade. For years, their teams have worked side-by-side to align product roadmaps and guarantee deep levels of integrations which allow their mutual customers to get the most of out their technology investments. The extensive compatibility of Security Center with HID Global products ensures that the company can continue to add and test new access control devices and card technologies as they are engineered and released.
“Genetec™ is one of our key technology partners and has always been focused on supporting our latest access control devices. As we continue to launch new innovations, we are confident that Security Center will be able to keep up with our system’s evolution,” elaborates Jason Bohrer, VP Global Operations.
Using Synergis™, HID Global was able to create cardholder groups and set highly-granular cardholder privileges to allow employees to access various areas of the building depending on their roles. The company has also set up dual-authentication rules in Synergis™, so that only employees with permission can access certain high-security areas.
Growing with the New Unified System
As the organization continues to grow, the security team feels confident in their ability to protect and secure the building using Genetec Security Center. While no plans are in place yet, HID Global could easily expand their use of the Security Center platform to encompass other facilities around the world and centralize monitoring of all sites at its headquarters using the Genetec™ Federation™ feature.
“We are very pleased with our choice in Convergint and Genetec™ Security Center. Not only does this unified platform offer powerful video surveillance and access control management capabilities, but it provides immense flexibility. No matter how our system and our company evolves, we are confident that Genetec™ Security Center will accommodate our needs,” concludes Dean Young, Global Physical Security Manager at HID Global.
Infrastructure at a Glance
Security Center is managing network cameras from Axis Communications and various HID Global readers and controllers. Physical servers provide plenty storage for the video archives, which are locally stored on site. Failover and redundant archivers are in place for added reliability.
