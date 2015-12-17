SeSys ATEX camera

SeSys ATEX and IECEx certified digital IP CCTV cameras are designed to be compliant with international standards and facilitate remote monitoring in inhospitable, hazardous or explosive areas. Whether the camera is to help improve safety by reducing risk or to support remote monitoring of an area of interest cutting down on journeys, the range of high resolution certified ATEX and IECEx cameras from SeSys contain solutions for all hazardous applications.

The single or dual lens form factor benefit from high quality 6MP Moonlight Technology Sensors which bring about greater light sensitivity in the module as well as the lens, the benefit is greatly reduced motion blur even in low light situations with sharp images being recorded by the cameras, ideal for operational monitoring.

All cameras are PoE powered simplifying connectivity requirements and using an I/O module can be triggered using 3rd party equipment.

sesys.com/atex.aspx