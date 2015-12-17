SeSys IP cameras

SeSys provide surveillance solutions using the latest Mobotix 6 mega-pixel digital IP cameras to provide smooth, high-resolution video streams with 1944 lines, including sound, with nothing more than a web browser.

SeSys are Advanced Partners of Mobotix with over 10 years’ experience as integrators, resellers and installers. SeSys offer the entire range of Mobotix digital IP CCTV cameras featuring the latest in camera technology. The benefits include reliable live and recorded video, easy to use browser or professional Video Management Software, integral image processing to trigger recording and a simplified architecture that doesn’t need specialist, dedicated support equipment.

Far more powerful than conventional analogue cameras, IP CCTV cameras are also more cost-effective than traditional CCTV video technology. With upto 30x more resolution than a conventional camera our range of IP CCTV cameras can provide the same, or better coverage, using fewer cameras and less infrastructure.

