The Torch Camera is a fully self-contained IP Camera solution with integral lens system, storage, router and battery, robustly designed for remote monitoring in rapid deployment and off-grid environments where image quality and reliability are mission critical.
High-resolution images of up to 6MP are streamed back via 4G, 3G or WiFi to single or multiple users either via web access, professional Video Management Software (VMS) or integration into an existing physical security management platform. Live images or recordings can be viewed remotely on any internet enabled Smarphone, Tablet, Laptop or Computer.
Battery back-up ensures continued service in the event of power disruption while on-board recording enables you to retrieve events based on priority.
An additional IP Camera can also be connected for total coverage with no blind spots for all round monitoring.
Thermal imaging cameras for applications such as perimeter monitoring are also available.
Security Buyer Magazine » SeSys Torch Camera
