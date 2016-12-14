Taking place from 25 – 28 January 2017 at ExCeL London, representatives from ASSA ABLOY Access Control and leading technology reseller Net-Ctrl will be available on stand C63 to discuss how Aperio® can easily be integrated with existing security systems to create an advanced access control solution.

Aperio® is an intelligent technology that enables mechanical locks to be wirelessly linked to an existing access control system in a convenient and cost-effective way. Battery-operated, Aperio® meets BS EN 179 and BS EN 1125 standards, and offers real-time access control. For the education sector, doors can be scheduled to unlock in line with room booking systems or lectures and – once a lecture has finished – will automatically lock again, ensuring the room is secured.

Gareth Ellams, Managing Director of ASSA ABLOY Access Control, said: “Common problems with traditional security systems include lost or stolen keys. It can be inconvenient, time-consuming and expensive to change these locks, and the re-issuing of keys can be considerable. There is also the risk of stolen keys being copied, which compromises security even further.

“It is also not uncommon for larger education sites, such as secondary schools and universities, to leave doors unlocked for long periods of time because of the inconvenience and hassle of opening and securing the room every time it’s entered. This, however, increases the possibility of opportunistic theft and malicious damage.

“Aperio® offers a smart and easily-integrated solution that is ideally suited to the education sector. The system’s ability to update who is able to access a room online and in real-time is hugely advantageous to education sites, who might need to respond fast to ensure security measures can be implemented quickly.”

The innovative access control solution has an unrivalled track record across many educational institutions, including the University of Birmingham and the University of East Anglia.

The Net-Ctrl team will also be able to demonstrate how Aperio® wireless locking technology can also work in partnership with other leading technology solutions to create an intelligent and comprehensive building management system.

ASSA ABLOY Access Control will be exhibiting its range of high-performance online cylinders, locks and escutcheons too, including its C100, L100 and E100 products.