Kolhapur, India, kept safe with security solution from Qognify during Maratha Morcha march

Qognify has announced the successful implementation of its market-leading Smart and Safe City solution in the city of Kolhapur, India. Increasing in both strategic and geo-political prominence, Kolhapur officials together with Qognify and partners have designed a platform that will not only increase security and safety, but help manage traffic, emergency communications and other vital aspects that create a smarter and safer city.

The solution was successfully used during the Maratha Morcha on 15 October, 2016. Qognify’s crowd monitoring video analytics solution continuously monitored vast areas where approximately one million protestors were marching, instantly alerting police of any overcrowding areas through 165 cameras installed with across city. Smart threshold alerts were streamed directly into the control room while the crowd was building up, so that action could be taken before the crowd density reached dangerous levels, alleviating crowd safety and stability.

At the core of the solution is Situator, Qognify’s advanced PSIM/Situation Management solution, which manages a myriad of security systems and sensors, including Qognify’s video management solution, from a newly built state-of-the-art Command and Control Center. Security operators and officials have advanced situational awareness of what is happening in their city and where. Automated, pre-defined SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) were designed, in the local language Marathi, for handling routine security incidents as well as disaster management, ensuring that the most effective response is initiated, and procedures are executed in a consistent manner.

During the planning phase, 65 locations were identified as focal points throughout the city, either due to known criminal activity or due to the significance of the location for other reasons. In those locations, the IP surveillance, including some High Definition, panoramic cameras with additional sensors, are implemented to boost capabilities and awareness. This integrated and comprehensive approach taken by the citys’ officials has earned them recognition in the form of the Skoch Award, which ‘celebrates human excellence and agents of change in Indian society’. “We are proud of the protection we provide to the city,” said P. Siva Sankar (IAS), Kolhapur Municipal Commissioner. “The deployment of the Qognify solution is key to our efforts in making Kolhapur a better place to live,”

Enabling an increased quality of life is really the ultimate goal. “Our joint expertise brings smart city concepts that deliver best-in-class solutions, which are central to how safe city environments are created and maintained for all residents,” said Mr. Yashwant Patil CMD Samarth Security Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Moti Shabtai, President of Qognify, comments: “We are honored to partner with Samarth and be part of the solution team ensuring security and safety for the people of Kolhapur city. We’re not only creating safe cities, but promoting the concept of smart cities in the region – the future of urban management.”