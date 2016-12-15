Proper, grown-up security requires us to assume that bad things will happen and employees will make mistakes because, in all honesty, they often have a million and one other things to think about in their job roles over and above security. The correct approach for businesses to take to prevent themselves becoming the ‘next Yahoo’ is one of the judicious use of security technology. Businesses may think they’ve taken this route by throwing copious amounts of money at a security vendor, but it’s about much more than that.

Businesses must be educated to utilise security technology sensibly – security in the second decade of the 21st century requires intelligence and context, for example, an understanding of an organisation’s environment. Companies generate huge amounts of valuable data, so it’s of no surprise that hackers are trying to obtain this. The question IT departments and security professionals should be asking themselves is: How can we use this data to better protect ourselves?