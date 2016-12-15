IDIS America announces continued expansion of sales operations with new National Account Management role

IDIS announced the creation of a new Head of North American National Accounts position as part of a continued expansion of the video surveillance powerhouse’s North American sales operations. The position is designed to foster and maintain relationships with the largest and most successful integrators in the security technology industry, building upon the growth in the North American region the company has seen since its 2015 North American debut. The addition of the national accounts position confirms IDIS’s continued regional growth in the marketplace and is indicative of the company’s high expectations for continued success in 2017.

To fill the role, IDIS has hired Jim Heard, a veteran of the video surveillance industry and experienced Account Manager. Heard has more than 20 years’ experience in electronic security sales, managing large portfolios, and developing global business. He brings a strong background of relationship building and experience across multiple product portfolios, including access control, analog and IP video, intrusion prevention, transmission products, and analytics. He will represent and manage all IDIS accounts with North America’s largest security integrators.

Heard joins an IDIS America sales team led by Senior Director of Sales & Marketing, Keith Drummond, who noted “The addition of the North American account management position is the natural next step for IDIS America, following just over 18 months of strategic growth here in the United States and Canada. We’re pleased with our market growth since the debut of our American brand business and see the addition of talent like Jim Heard as essential to the continued expansion of our operations here. Jim’s experience makes him a perfect fit to build and maintain our relationships with the largest and most successful integrators in the market, and we’re excited to welcome him to our IDIS America family.”