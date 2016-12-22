Security Solutions leader NT Security contributes to economic growth in the North West of England

Leading access control and CCTV solution provider NT Security is proud to have played a part in this escalating economy by doubling its company turnover in the past two years through organic growth and acquisition. The north-west of England’s economy has been one of the UK’s fastest growing over the past few years seeing the highest annual growth in 2015 of 3.6%, compared with the UK figure of 2.9%.

Taking control of the UK Interflex business from US giant Allegion plc, Kent based NT Security opened a new Manchester office in July 2014. Focussing on access control, time & attendance and CCTV, this elevated NT Security’s customer base considerably, and now includes The Bullring in Birmingham, Cargill, Huntapac, Associated British Ports, DVLA and Bakkavor as well as a number of significant German multinational conglomerates.

In addition to integrating the UK Interflex business, in 2016, NT Security purchased former Eckington based BLE – a long-established security business which will be carefully integrated into NT during the coming year. The business has many high-profile customers in the health and education sectors including Exeter University and Chesterfield Hospital.

Specialists in software engineering, the team which is based in Cheadle offers its customers a premium service, based around on-line technical sales and support; and the installation and maintenance of the latest time & attendance and access control technologies including state of the art hand and fingerprint biometrics.

Brian Wilkie, General Manager at NT Security Ltd says; “The integration of the Interflex products into the NT Security family, creates exciting business opportunities, not only for us as a business but for our customers, allowing us to provide them with new technology, as we continue to provide IT and technology solutions linked with the more traditional security systems. We specialise in time and attendance, access control and the CCTV which allows us to provide a truly integrated solution for the movement of people, particularly nowadays as flexible working becomes more popular. This, together with the acquisition of BLE in the summer which brought with it diversity and enhancement of product, has enabled NT Security to double its turnover adding to the positive economic impact of the region.”

Andy Purvis, Managing Director at NT Security Kent said; “Expanding to the North West where business is booming means there is opportunity for us to service and feed the many new large scale technology businesses. We have now strengthened our position as a national contender in the world of security solutions. As our infrastructure grows, so we are able to service our customers even better. These two acquisitions mean that the “new kid on the block” is using more technology to provide customised solutions whilst adding to the economic benefits of the region.”