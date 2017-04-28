Anixter, Tri-Ed and CLARK are pleased to announce the continuation of Tri-Ed’s highly successful Stadium Tour training & networking events in cities across the US, during the 2017 baseball season. These one day events feature technical trainings and exhibits from the security industry’s leading suppliers, dinner, and an exciting night out at the ballgame.

“Our Stadium Tours provide valuable educational and demo opportunities, while also allowing security dealers and integrators to network with industry suppliers and colleagues, and enjoy a night at the ball park,” says James Rothstein, senior vice president global marketing, Anixter. “We are very excited to announce our 2017 lineup and extend our thanks to all of our participating suppliers.”

The 2017 Stadium Tour schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 28 – Houston, TX

Houston Astros vs. Oakland A’s

Location: Minute Maid Park – 501 Crawford St, Houston, TX

Start Time: 12:00pm

Registration Link: http://lp.anixter.com/houstonst17

Thursday, July 20 – Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

Location: Safeco Field – 1250 1st Ave South, Seattle, WA

Start Time: 12:00pm

Registration Link: http://lp.anixter.com/seattlest17

Tuesday, August 1 – San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins

Location: Petco Park – 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA

Start Time: 12:00pm

Registration Link: http://lp.anixter.com/sandiegost17

Thursday, August 17 – Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox

Location: Globe Life Park – 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX

Start Time: 12:00pm

Registration Link: http://lp.anixter.com/dallasst17

Wednesday, September 13 – Philadelphia, PA*

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Location: Citizens Bank Park – 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA

START TIME: 3:00pm

*EXPO & BALLGAME ONLY

Registration Link: http://lp.anixter.com/phillyst17