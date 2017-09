IRLAB has introduced new IP & HDCVI cameras with complete compatibility with other brands and competitive pricing.

Their IP Range offers up to 4 megapixel resolution with a host of features including PoE for easy installation plus on screen display.

The HDCVI Range offers up to 1080p resolution and have been upgraded to ‘4 in 1’ meaning they can output HDCVI, TVI, AHD or Analogue.

Started in 1992, IRLAB products are available exclusively from COP Security in the UK.