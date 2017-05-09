Milestone Community Days EMEA (MIPS) in Dubai highlights platform strategy, connected products for the small and medium-sized businesses and even higher performing software to the benefit of the Milestone community.

COPENHAGEN – May 9, 2017.

Milestone Systems, the open platform company in video management software (VMS), is currently hosting the Milestone Community Days EMEA (MIPS) on May 8-10 in Dubai, UAE.

The hundreds of delegates can experience the solution power of the Milestone Community at the partner showcase with more than 30 exhibiting partners. A central part of MIPS is the networking events that not only give customers the ability to connect with the Milestone partners, but also facilitate partner-to-partner networking. This is one of the key components in the Milestone community strategy.

Another central part is the focus on extending the Milestone open platform approach. This enables partners to provide agile and easily adaptable video business solutions. The platform approach is also a major enabler in video solutions moving beyond traditional security.

Connectivity as a business enabler

Milestone is adding two new business-ready products to the XProtect product portfolio in response to market demands for the ability to network smaller systems. This enables small and medium-sized businesses a new level of flexibility, as the new XProtect products empower highly interconnected systems paving the way for centralized control and management.

VMS emphasis to help community design perfect solutions

R2, the second product update of XProtect 2017, was also introduced at the event. Two key features of this are:

Highest VMS Performance

High performing VMS software is important for enabling the Milestone community to design cost effective solutions. For XProtect, this entails a recording server performance of 3.1 Gigabit/S. This high performance contributes to hardware costs savings and a simplified infrastructure.

More Cybersecurity Features

As video management systems are becoming more and more business-critical, it is imperative that the software is as secure as possible. The XProtect 2017 R2 update includes several security enhancements for improved cybersecurity, enabling the Milestone partners to design solutions that meet the increasing needs for hardened systems.

Strong community presence

More than 30 partners are showcasing integrations with XProtect and a wide range of add-on products, ranging from advanced infrastructure solutions to video analytics on the edge and sensors as VMS devices.

The sponsoring partners are:

Diamond: Allied Telesis, Fujitsu

Allied Telesis, Fujitsu Platinum: iCetana, Pivot 3, Seagate Technologies, Venzo Secure

iCetana, Pivot 3, Seagate Technologies, Venzo Secure Gold: Axis Communications, Fibernetix, Hikvision, IBM, Intransa, NetApp, Scality

Axis Communications, Fibernetix, Hikvision, IBM, Intransa, NetApp, Scality Silver: Advancis, Axone Systems, BARCO, Bosch, Dahua, Dell EMC, Ela-soft, G2K Group, Ipsotek, Nedap, Optex, Pablo Niklas, Parking Spotter (Milestone Kickstarter winner), Promise Technology, Quantum, Rasilient, Snap Surveillance, Soliton, Spectra Logic, Vidsys, XPR Group

Milestone Community Days – Networking for the Future

Accelerating the partner network is imperative to Milestone in order to rapidly and effectively meet the changing needs today in the business landscape of tomorrow.

“Milestone community days bring people from across EMEA to the Middle East to build partnerships for the future, leading to new possibilities for the whole community. This is the perfect opportunity for partners and customers to experience the solution power of our community,” says Kenneth Hune Petersen, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer – Milestone Systems.