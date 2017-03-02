The monitors, which feature a 7 inch high resolution colour LCD screen in a satin white finish, enable apartments to receive calls from one or more entrance points to the building and communicate with the caller with a colour video image before allowing the caller access to the building.

Neil Thomas, National Sales Manager at Videx, said: “Video door entry is becoming an increasingly popular access control choice because it enables a resident to see and talk to a caller prior to opening the door which offers additional peace of mind and security as they have the option to deny access to a caller without having to open the door first. Our new 6700 series of hands free monitors carry a number of advanced features such as entrance recall, door release, a do not disturb function and an optional video clip record facility while maintaining ease of use and installation. Additionally there are a number of programmable features such as ring tone, privacy time and number of rings allowing each apartment to be customised to the client’s needs.”

A brand new optional feature is the video memory facility which can be used with or without a Micro SD card. Without the Micro SD card installed the 6700 Series is able to store up to 100 still images of the caller while with a Micro SD card it’s possible to store up to 4096 still images or up to 512 15 second video clips of callers. The facility can be used manually where the user can press a button to either take a picture of the caller, start recording a short video clip or it can be used in an automatic mode where the picture/video clip will automatically be taken when a visitor calls – allowing the user to review any missed calls when they arrive home. The Micro SD card can also be removed allowing the images and video clips to be used in another device such as a mobile, tablet or PC.

Currently the monitors are available for the VX2200 6 wire system, VX2300 2 wire system and video kits enabling these monitors to be used in one apartment systems all the way through to high rise systems with up to 1000 apartments.