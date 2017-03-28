The Hague and Europe’s leading security cluster today witnessed the arrival of a new cyber security firm. The US company Dtex Systems was officially welcomed at the HSD Campus by The Hague Security Delta and InnovationQuarter. CEO of Dtex Systems, Christy Wyatt, flew over to West Holland from San Jose, California, to sign the HSD Premium Partnership and receive a special plaque to mark the occasion.

In the fight against data breaches, Dtex Systems has developed unique cyber security software to detect insider threats and infiltration from the outside. This software focuses on individual users of IT systems who are often overlooked when implementing digital security measures. Insiders, like employees, intentionally or unintentionally pose a threat to a company’s intellectual property, which could lead to the loss of such property. Consequently, despite increasing investments in their IT security, enterprises can become victims of unwanted data distribution.

“The rise of BYOD and cloud applications has made it easier than ever for employees to discreetly move sensitive files out of an organization’s secure network,” said Christy Wyatt, CEO of Dtex Systems. “Today, more than half of all organizations are vulnerable to data theft by insiders because they simply do not have the tools or the resources to identify these threats before material damage has already occurred. The key to solving the problem is knowing what users are doing with company data.”

For Dtex Systems, the establishment of a sales and support office in The Hague – the international city of peace, justice and security – was a conscious choice. As the ‘Secure Digital Gateway to Europe’, The Hague is a central, strategic location for expanding sales activities throughout the continent.

“In building a plan to develop the Dtex business in Benelux we looked at the markets that would have the highest needs for insider threat detection,” says Olav van Haren, Sales Director at Dtex Systems. “We are also eager to work with partners and The Hague Security Delta is the perfect platform to work with governments, knowledge institutions and enterprises to build a solid foundation for the Dtex operations in the Netherlands and beyond.”

Chris van Voorden, Head of Foreign Investment at InnovationQuarter, presented Dtex with a special plaque on behalf of the regional partners, the Department for International Trade of the British Embassy, the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA), HSD and the City of The Hague.

Van Voorden says: “We are proud to add Dtex Systems to the renowned list of cyber security companies that have chosen West Holland, and specifically The Hague, to set up business. This US company will make a strong contribution to our innovative ecosystem. The InnovationQuarter team will be pleased to help them establish useful contacts with other businesses in our region and support them in their European growth ambitions.”