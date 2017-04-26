Arcserve, LLC, who specialise in data protection and availability solutions, has announced its acquisition of custom-built, email archiving technology – FastArchiver.

Arcserve addresses critical needs for organisations of all sizes, which like large enterprises, must protect corporate email records and make them easily accessible for audits and legal discovery.

The company’s new offering, Arcserve UDP Archiving , efficiently stores archived on-premise, public or private cloud email in a location independent of the primary mail system, with advanced features not found in traditional cloud email services.

“Regardless of the size or complexity of an organisation, email archiving is a fundamental part of any security, IT and document management strategy. Aside from the more obvious use cases associated with long-term email retention, an advanced archiving solution must also simplify email search and recovery, and enable users to optimise email server storage,” said Andrew Smith, Senior Research Analyst, Storage Software at IDC.

“Arcserve is entering a highly competitive email archiving market, but its proven backup capabilities and established reputation in the industry make archiving a valuable addition to its portfolio. These new tools should resonate well with Arcserve’s target market, particularly midsize and decentralised enterprise organisations seeking to improve compliance and reduce risk.”

He went on to say: “This is a very exciting time for Arcserve as we continue to push the envelope to meet customer and partner demand for an easier way to execute against evolving business requirements,” said Mike Crest, CEO of Arcserve. “By integrating email archiving into Arcserve UDP, we’re addressing a long sought-after need in a way that not only provides a seamless, robust user experience, but creates further data protection and email archiving synergies through one powerful, yet remarkably simple solution.”

Mike Crest, CEO of Arcserve, said: “By integrating email archiving into Arcserve UDP, we’re addressing a long sought-after need in a way that not only provides a seamless, robust user experience, but creates further data protection and email archiving synergies through one powerful, yet remarkably simple solution.”

Launched in 1990, Arcserve provides a comprehensive solution for cloud, virtual and physical environments, on premise or in the cloud.

Visit www.arcserve.com