Arcserve, LLC, who deliver data protection and availability solutions, today announced Ransomware Watch – a consortium comprising the leading innovators in data security focused on educating and equipping organisations in the fight against ransomware.

Arcserve, in partnership with Infoblox, KnowBe4, Maureen Data Systems, ThreatTrack (VIPRE Security), and Webroot, unveiled Ransomware Watch to arm organisations with new reports and cutting-edge interactive tools, including a ransomware simulator and system analyzer, to quickly evaluate how “ransomware-proof” they really are. Visitors are also encouraged to sign up for breaking news alerts of new ransomware viruses.

Christophe Bertrand, Vice President of Product Marketing, Arcserve, said:

“The number one lesson to be learned from recent cyber attacks, such as WannaCry and NotPetya, is that most businesses are dangerously unprepared for them. Every type and size of organisation is vulnerable – in fact, research suggests a company is hit with ransomware every 40 seconds… Information is the single greatest weapon in the fight against this growing threat, which is why we’ve brought together leading data security experts, irrespective of individual business objectives, to form this consortium.”

Ransomware Watch is a new knowledge base that offers current and comprehensive tools for organisations that need help protecting and recovering their data. Through new reports and insights, visitors can learn about how ransomware works, the latest methods of attacks, whether to pay a ransom, and the most important ways to proactively defend their critical data.

Erica Antony, Vice President of Product Management, Arcserve, said:

“As a leader in data protection for more than 25 years, Arcserve has witnessed hundreds of businesses hit with ransomware attacks… It’s much easier to avoid an attack than retrieve data once an attack has begun, thus education and modern disaster avoidance technology desperately need to coexist to keep organisations safe.”

With an annual growth rate of 350 percent, the scope and scale of ransomware attacks have risen sharply. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that ransomware damages will exceed $5 billion in 2017 and $6 trillion by 2021. Ransomware is affecting more businesses, more often:

Last year, the number of attacks on businesses tripled with over 40 percent of spam emails containing malware links to ransomware— a 6,000 percent increase from 2015

72 percent of companies infected with ransomware suffer two days or more without access to their files, with one third going five days or longer.

Launched in 1990 as a product under Cheyenne Software, Arcserve became an independent organisation in 2014 and released the first solution, Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), to deliver comprehensive backup and recovery across cloud, virtual and physical environments under one pane of glass. Since then, Arcserve has continuously redefined data protection, with a full range of highly efficient and integrated capabilities, deployable on-premise or in the cloud, with high availability, disaster recovery, backup and recovery, and data archiving.