Assa Abloy Security Doors, a UK division of Assa Abloy, the global leader in door opening solutions, has supplied specialist doorsets to the new Elizabeth line station at Canary Wharf.

The new station at Canary Wharf will be one of the largest Elizabeth line stations and has been built in dock water area, in the North Dock of West India Quay. The station, retail and park areas are six stories high.

Assa Abloy Security Doors worked with specialist subcontractors, Lindner, to provide pivoted, fire rated platform doors to conceal station equipment rooms that needed to be clad with a vitreous enamel panels.

Nigel Cronin, Area Sales Manager at Assa Abloy Security Doors, said: “Canary Wharf’s Elizabeth line station is just one of many London Underground projects we are currently proud to be associated with.

“We were brought in to this project, with a brief to come up with a door design that was capable of carrying the weight of vitreous enamel panels that also needed to pass an independent assessment for fire integrity. Our design was based around a pivot system that was capable of supporting the weight of the heavy doors of up to 300kgs.”