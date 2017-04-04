August Home Inc, the leading provider of smart locks and smart home access products and services, today announced the August Smart Lock Pro (Z-Wave), a new Z-Wave lock for the professional channel. The new lock will be sold exclusively through August Pro, a division of August Home dedicated to serving integrators and security dealers in the custom home installation channel.

In conjunction with this announcement, August Home joined the Z-Wave Alliance, a global membership dedicated to advancing the popular Z-Wave wireless smart home protocol. By joining the Z-Wave Alliance, August Home will expand interoperability and offer certified integrators the ability to integrate the market-leading Smart Lock as a key component of a complete smart home solution.

“We’re fully committed to supporting the professional channel and believe in offering products that deliver interoperability and choice for both dealers and their customers. Today we are announcing support for the Z-Wave standard with our new Smart Lock and Z-Wave Alliance membership,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home Inc.

Johnson continues, “We are also looking at joining the ZigBee Alliance and other standards’ organisations that support the professional channel. This supports our mission to deliver market-leading products that integrate with the security systems and home automation platforms dealers and integrators are installing every day to help them grow their business.”