Axis Security, a UK leading suppliers of security services, has won a new contract with London-based property consultant Kinney Green to provide manned guarding services to its flagship property in the heart of The City – 5 Fleet Place.

A total of eight employees have been transferred to Axis employment via TUPE, including a receptionist, supervisor and six security officers. Axis is also providing further officers to cover holidays and sickness.

Jerry Paddon, 5 Fleet Place Building Manager, Kinney Green, says it is vital that the entire security team strikes the right balance between security and customer service: “Our occupants expect a high level of professionalism from everyone they come into contact with, especially when their clients visit. As well as keeping the building secure, it is also essential that our team is welcoming, knowledgeable and professional at all times.”

In what was a competitive tender, Jerry was impressed with Axis Security’s commitment to employee welfare: “Having worked with what is an excellent security team for many years now, it is important for me to ensure they are well looked after by our security provider.”

Training provided by Axis Security includes first aid, with defibrillator training, as part of a specific request by the building’s occupiers; World Host customer service training to ensure the very highest levels of customer service are maintained; and Project Argus strategic counter-terrorism courses.

Technology is another area where Axis Security has been able to add value. A digital Daily Occurrence Book (DOB) and fast-field forms on iPads have been implemented to reduce paper usage and provide accurate, real-time documentation, while an automated parking system has helped to streamline parking in the busy site. TimeGate scheduling is also being utilised, providing the security supervisor with a simple method for organising holidays and shift patterns.

“These technologies are helping to ensure the officers are as efficient and effective as possible,” adds Jerry. “For example, Track Tik, our new mobile patrol app, allows us to simply record each patrol, not only providing accountability, but also alerting officers to take extra care if we identify an area of particular concern.