Axis Security, a leading provider of bespoke security services, has been awarded a contract to provide manned guarding services to St Paul’s Cathedral, one of London’s most iconic landmarks.

A team of security officers with a supervisor has been employed to help secure the Cathedral seven days a week, with duties including visitor bag checks and mobile patrols. While St Paul’s Cathedral is one of the most famous and most recognisable sights of London, receiving hundreds and thousands of visitors every year, it is primarily a place of worship and so a discreet and customer-focused service is essential.

Martin Fletcher, Clerk of the Works at St Paul’s Cathedral, says the Axis Security team has quickly become an extension of its own internal management team:

“While the officers’ primary function is the security of the Cathedral, we have received numerous comments from both visitors and our own staff on the professional, yet friendly way the Axis Security team perform their roles.”

The contract was awarded to Axis Security as a result of Axis’ positive reputation in providing manned guarding services at neighbouring Paternoster Square, where the estate security team is part of the business security forum supporting the City of London Police.

David Mundell, Managing Director of Axis Security, says the contract win is a significant achievement, and the result of careful planning: “The team was handpicked with extremely capable security officers who have become genuine ambassadors for the Cathedral and Axis Security,” he says. “We are extremely proud to be working with, and helping to protect such an iconic London landmark.”

The present St Paul’s Cathedral is the masterpiece of Britain’s most famous architect Sir Christopher Wren. It was built between 1675 and 1710 following its predecessor’s demise in the Great Fire of London, and since then its great dome has dominated London’s skyline. Services held at St Paul’s Cathedral have included: The funerals of Lord Nelson, the Duke of Wellington, Sir Winston Churchill, and Margaret Thatcher; the Jubilee celebrations of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II; and peace services marking the end of the First and Second World Wars.