The highly respected British Security Industry Association (BSIA) have announced the national winners of their esteemed 2017 Annual Security Personnel Awards.

The winner for Service to the Customer went to Tom Lewis, The Westgrove Group; Outstanding Act to Megin Dorrian, The Westgrove Group; Best Newcomer to Simon Searle, Vision Security Group (VSG); Best Use of Technology to Andrew Horner, Kings Security Systems and Best Team to Union Square Security Team – Vision Security Group (VSG).

The renowned BSIA industry awards, sponsored by specialist insurance brokers to the security industry Camberford Law plc, is in its nineteenth year. The industry awards serve to recognise the talent, dedication, skill and bravery exhibited by professional security personnel in their roles each and every day.

For each of the five categories this year there was a special commendation, runner up and overall winner. Discussing the value of the awards, James Kelly, Chief Executive of the BSIA commented: “The past year has been extremely testing for the United Kingdom, with numerous terror events shocking the nation. In times like these, it is important to recognise the true value of security personnel, who are often the first responders in times of emergency and play a vital role in keeping our country safe. This year’s winners are a perfect testament to the truly high calibre of personnel we have working within our industry.”

James continued to add: “We received a high number of fantastic nominations this year, making the judging process a tough one; this year’s winners should be extremely proud of their achievements.”

The award presentations took place at the BSIA’s Annual Luncheon, held at the Grand Connaught Rooms near Covent Garden on July 12th, 2017. As well as being a celebration of the outstanding achievements of security personnel, the Luncheon was a particularly special occasion as it was also a celebration of the Association’s 50th anniversary.

This year’s keynote speaker was renowned publisher, writer and broadcaster, Andrew Neil, who entertained guests with discussions about the political climate in the United Kindgom, Europe and the United States.

Discussing their long standing support of the awards, David Ottewill, Managing Director for Camberford Law plc, commented: “Camberford Law plc is delighted to be involved in the sponsoring of the BSIA’sSecurity Personnel Awards 2017. We applaud and encourage the promoting of professionalism within the industry and also the hard work and dedication required by the entrants to achieve such an award.

“We have been insuring security companies for over 30 years and all too often the work of the security company and their individuals is overlooked, despite the fact that they play such a crucial role in public life and we feel it is only fair to recognise the outstanding achievers in this field. Well done to all the finalists.”