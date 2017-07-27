4-day event to draw 22,000 security pros to Dallas, TX. Advance registration savings end August 11

Alexandria, VA (July 25, 2017)—ASIS International today announced that entrepreneur, technology visionary, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will deliver the keynote address at the Monday, Sept. 25 luncheon at the organization’s 63rd Annual Seminar and Exhibits (ASIS 2017), taking place Sept. 25-28 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. The premier event for security professionals worldwide, ASIS 2017 is expected to attract 22,000 operational and cybersecurity professionals from across the globe.

“Every year ASIS brings the security community together to share ideas and experiences that help attendees better understand global trends and their security implications,” said Peter J. O’Neil, CEO, ASIS International. “Mark Cuban’s innovations as owner of the Mavericks along with his entrepreneurial, boundary-pushing achievements make him a natural fit for our keynote lineup. His address will help set the stage for the week of learning ahead.”

Cuban will share his approach to the myriad challenges inherent in securing his physical, data, and information assets, as well as his perspective on the disruptive potential of AI and machine learning, data privacy and the proliferation of connected devices, and the effect of the current economic and political climate on the security community.

“The growth and continual advancements around connected devices and big data presents risks—as well as opportunities—to business of all sizes,” says Thomas J. Langer, CPP, president, ASIS International. “Mark’s address will help attendees better understand these emerging technologies and potential applications and how security can serve as a business enabler.”

Since Cuban purchased the Dallas Mavericks in 2000, the face of the organization has changed dramatically. Under his leadership, the team’s home games have become more than just an ordinary NBA event – they have become a total entertainment experience. He is the first owner in team sports to encourage fan interaction through e-mail. It was through this personal touch that fans worldwide began to notice Cuban’s energetic personality. Today, in addition to his ownership of the Mavericks, Mark is chairman and CEO of AXS TV, one of ABC’s “Sharks” on the hit show Shark Tank, and an investor in an ever-growing portfolio of businesses.

“Whether it’s the safety and security of our fans and players or the intellectual property of my varied business pursuits, security, both operational and cyber, has been essential to the success of these operations,” notes Cuban. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to share my ideas and experience at the industry’s flagship event.”

For more than six decades, ASIS International's Annual Seminar and Exhibits has brought the global security community together for the profession's most comprehensive education program, peer-to-peer relationship building and hands-on product and solution evaluation. ASIS 2017 is produced in partnership with InfraGard and Information Systems Security Association (ISSA).