Hikvision UK & Ireland will be showcasing a host of their specialist solutions at the Security and Counter Terror Expo on May 3-4, 2017 at Olympia Exhibition Centre London.

“With over 7000 R&D employees Hikvision prides itself in designing and developing security solutions for both the main stream and specialist markets. At the Security & Counter Terror Expo 2017 we plan to show our latest solutions which are ideal for Government installations, the private sector, critical national infrastructure, high security and border security to name just a few, whilst also still showing technologies such as our highly effective low-light DarkFighter range which is suited to these areas and general security applications” Said Peter Ma, Project & Pre-Sales Supervisor at Hikvision UK & Ireland.

Hikvision will also be giving 10 lucky visitors to their stand the opportunity to win an EZVIZ S1 Sports Camera. Simply visit the Hikvision Stand at the Security and Counter Terror Expo to receive a demonstration of one of the above technologies and leave your details with a Hikvision representative to be entered into the draw.