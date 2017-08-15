Counter Terrorism training in the South East

The SIA Partnerships and Interventions South East Team recently ran five Operation Griffin Counter Terrorism training sessions.

The first of these took place in Maidenhead where over 180 staff from companies in the region and individual licence holders attended.

The Maidenhead event was jointly hosted by the South East Counter Terrorism Unit. In Dunstable, Sia hosted the training with the Protective Services Command, Norfolk and Suffolk. This event was well attended with 70 delegates.

The Project Griffin training builds on existing partnerships between counter terrorism police, emergency services and local companies, helping businesses improve their security and preparedness plans in order to better protect their staff and customers.

Following the recent terrorist events in Manchester and London, Sia hope to reinforce and emphasise the importance of vigilance and counter-terrorism training.

