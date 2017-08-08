Cyber security is being further strengthened owing to Darktrace, a market leader in AI technology, which has announced the launch of Version 3 (v3) of its Enterprise Immune System.

The major upgrade of Darktrace’s flagship cyber defense platform focuses on ease-of-use for new security analysts, while pushing the upper limits of AI for expert analysts. CISOs will benefit from new reporting features, while the security community as a whole will benefit from sharing previously unknown threat finds through STIX and TAXII.

The updates include CISO Reporting and One-Click SOC View, providing real-time results and trends. A dynamic SOC dashboard allows threat analysts of all levels to rapidly triage incidents, with the platform automatically presenting relevant information for decision-making in one click.

Furthermore, Antigena, the ‘digital antibody’ capability of the Enterprise Immune System, also takes precise autonomous action against in-progress cyber-attacks within the network. With the new release, Antigena now expands its reach to the cloud and can take action – for example, if an employee attempts to steal data.

Darktrace’s AI specialists have added new mathematical techniques, including novel deep learning, for detecting novel attacks including additional techniques for low and slow attack, rapid decision making for machine-speed attacks, DNS tunneling attack detection and correlating related threats to disparate infrastructure.

Nicole Eagan, CEO Darktrace, said:

“The skills shortage in cyber security continues to be a major obstacle to the strengthening of our customers’ defense capabilities, in the face of ever more sophisticated and automated cyber-attacks. “With the Enterprise Immune System v3, Darktrace delivers AI that not only finds previously-undiscoverable threats, but helps mitigate those incidents automatically.”

Darktrace is a world leading machine learning company for cyber security; its Enterprise Immune System uses AI algorithms to automatically detect and take action against cyber-threats within various networks, including physical, cloud and virtualized networks, as well as IoT and industrial control systems.