Boost for airspace security and anti-drone technology

Leading airspace security company Dedrone, which developed the world’s ﬁrst software to detect drones and protect high-value airspace from drone threats, has announced a new alliance with global technology integrator, World Wide Technology (WWT).

By aligning with Dedrone’s platform, WWT gains access to the world’s most advanced airspace security toolkit. WWT’s technology integration and innovation labs and engineers can now provide their global customers with a product to further strengthen their cyber and physical security programs to include airspace security and anti-drone technology.

“Airspace security is a cutting-edge sector, and Dedrone is at the center of it,” says Jim Kavanaugh, CEO of WWT. “A big part of our job is exposing customers to innovative technology that’s disrupting the market and that’s what we see in Dedrone. Our customers will benefit greatly from Dedrone becoming a part of our diverse technology ecosystem.”

WWT maps innovative, leading-edge technology to business outcomes that create new business models and unique end-user experiences.

Joerg Lamprecht, CEO and co-founder of Dedrone, said: “The threat that drones pose to enterprises, financial institutions, and data centres, as well as other organisations with critical infrastructure, is no longer a theory. Malicious, terrorist and hacker drones are in our skies today and are a significant risk to the secure protection of data as well as the infrastructure and people that protect it.”

In addition to their alliance, Dedrone drone detection solution will be featured in WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC) at their St. Louis headquarters. The ATC is a collaborative ecosystem to design, build, educate, demonstrate and deploy innovative technology products and integrated architectural solutions for WWT customers, partners and employees. It is a fully scalable environment that eliminates the risk, uncertainty and complexity often associated when implementing new technology. The ATC is comprised of pre-configured components, workshops, advisory services, and training sessions, all available live or via an online portal to customers anywhere in the world.