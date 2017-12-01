DITEK announces the introduction of the DTKRM24POES surge protector, a 24-channel, 1U rack mount surge protector that offers twice the capacity of the company’s highly popular DTK-RM12POES 12-channel solution. Designed specifically for networked surveillance and security applications, the new DTK-RM24POES features state-of-the-art circuitry, providing best-in-breed surge protection for shielded Power over Ethernet (PoE) connections.

The DTK-RM24POES is a multi-stage, hybrid design surge protection solution applicable for high-wattage usage, ideal for installations with multiple Ethernet cabling feeds requiring protection as they enter network switches.

“The 20kA surge current capacity provided by the DTK-RM24POES is the highest level offered in a product designed for shielded PoE,” said Jason Klein, National Sales Manager, DITEK. “Our new DTK-RM24POES delivers the superior surge protection required for businesses to better protect their investments in physical security and other critical networked systems.”

The DTK-DM24POES has field-replaceable modules with shielded RJ45 connections, allowing for easy replacement of damaged devices. It provides surge protection grounding to remote devices when STP cabling is used, and allows for gigabit Ethernet data speed without any signal degradation.

In addition, it is compatible with CAT5e, CAT6, and CAT6A cabling infrastructure, and complies with IEEE Standards 802.3af and 802.3at for PoE, PoE Plus and Hi-PoE. “The loss of function or destruction of PoE devices can quickly bring business operations to an immediate halt, especially where compliance regulations mandate continuous physical security and/or surveillance operations,” continued Mr. Klein. “Surges are much more common than most people think, and instituting surge protection on networked PoE systems will help to ensure their continued operation.”

For more information, please contact us at 800-753-2345 or visit online at www.diteksurgeprotection.com.