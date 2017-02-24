Ekin Technology building up safe cities in different countries of the world, introduced the latest face recognition technology at the 20th European Police Congress organised by the newspaper Behörden Spiegel, on 21-22 February 2017 in Berlin. At the congress dealing with the topic “Europe – boundless? liberty, mobility, security,” Ekin Technology introduced “Ekin Face”, the face recognition system operating without any need for an existing photo archive to security authorities. European Police Congress being Europe´s leading conference on homeland security hosted numerous high-ranking representatives of the security authorities as the Federal Minister of the Interior of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Thomas de Maizière, Frontex’s Executive Director, Fabrice Leggeri, the President of Eurojust, Michèle Coninsx, Director, Federal Office of Police fedpol of the Swiss Confederation, Nicoletta Della Valle, the President of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) and more.

At the congress, Akif Ekin, founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of Ekin Technology made his presentation on ‘Face Recognition without Faces – Future of Face Recognition for Public Safety’ topic. Mr. Ekin, mentioning about new technologies in face recognition touched upon the importance of managing an integrated data system for having completely successful results in detecting persons of interest. Throughout his speech Mr. Ekin mentioned about precautions to be taken to ensure border security and solution offers to avoid global terror problems. As Mr. Ekin has indicated, border security being one of the top discussion topics in the European Union agenda can be an outdated issue if needed actions are taken. ‘With today’s technology a completely secure city can be designed with the power of hardware and software engineers. ‘Face recognition systems controlled by the security powers of cities with true surveillance hotspots can change security understanding of the world and the ways to avoid terrorism completely’ said Ekin. ‘New face recognition technologies give governments and private companies the opportunity to archive-detect any faces while it was only limited to wanted/registered criminals before’ said Mr. Ekin. Completing his speech by mentioning about the development of mobile tools which can be integrated to cars, bikes and other vehicles; and their capacity to scan the whole city, Mr. Ekin’s speech drew attention of the panel participants.