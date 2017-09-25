Elyctis, an expert in the development of ID card and ePassport readers is experiencing the doubling of its sales in 2017, leading the company to need more manufacturing space and to expand its workforce.

Elyctis has hired new staff and it now employs over 20 people in its premises in Pertuis, France. This location, at the heart of the Provence Silicon Valley, is ideal to foster collaboration with the local industrial base.

To cope with its growth, Elyctis has completed its move to a new building in Pertuis, France, where the company manages all steps in its production process. All functions: R&D, integration, qualification, production, quality assurance and maintenance are completed by a single organisation in a single building. Manufacturing in France guarantees the highest level of quality and flexibility in order to always adapt to customer demand.

In addition, as developing ID document reader applications requires a high level of confidence from governments, the fact that Elyctis masters the whole manufacturing process and runs it in France guarantees the highest level of security and confidentiality.

Elyctis new 1200 sq. meters building includes a clean room, which ensures all scanners that are a fundamental part of Elyctis eID readers, are individually checked and calibrated. This way, Elyctis reaches the highest quality level in terms of image reading and analysis, in order to guarantee a smooth operation of the readers on the field.

Elyctis expansion into its new building has been made possible thanks to the support of the Pertuis City and the Urban Community of Marseille Provence Métropole. Roger Pellenc, mayor of Pertuis, 1st vice-president of Pays d’Aix in charge of economic development and urban community councilor, declares:

“In the context of our economic development program, we are very happy Elyctis is expanding while remaining headquartered in Pertuis. Having high tech companies thriving in our territory brings dynamism while increasing opportunities for all local residents.”

Alexandre Joly, Elyctis CEO, adds:

“The installation in our new building and the setup of our clean room allows us to ensure we always bring the highest performance to our customers for government and non-government applications.”

In addition, Elyctis will be present at Smart Security Week conference and trade show, in Marseille, France, from September 25th to September 27th 2017.