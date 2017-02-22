SouthGate Shopping Centre is an outdoor destination/retail park area located in central Bath. Opened in 2009 it boasts 96 shops, restaurants and large underground carparks. As an extensive space, it is essential that the CCTV equipment is up to date and effective to reassure staff and shoppers of their safety.

Peter Parkinson, SouthGate’s Deputy General Manager says: “Hikvision fulfills our CCTV needs completely. With the platinum service any maintenance or call-outs are included in the package, which makes Hikvision more cost effective. With its wide range of products, the underground carparks, cash points, shops and back of house service areas are fully secure.”

SouthGate Shopping Centre was struggling with seven year-old, out-dated CCTV equipment. 30 cameras were faulty and had recording issues on DVR, others were obsolete and the maintenance of the old system became a major expense. The analogue cameras underperformed and the solution was neither upgradeable or scalable. There was an urgent need for new and high quality equipment.

Trusted partnership

The Hikvision IP cameras were installed by BWS Standfast Fire and Security. The company planned every aspect so that the shoppers were not disturbed during the implementation process, which took place during opening hours. It took one month to install 150 cameras and systems thanks to the excellent work of BWS Standfast.

Sales surveyor at BWS Standfast, Steve Hopkins, led the installation and believes the innovative cameras’ reliability and price are what ensures he chooses Hikvision every time. He says: “The focus on research and development at Hikvision is proven with so many new products coming out monthly. I feel safe in the knowledge that I install the latest and best products for my customers.”

Hikvision Solutions

IP cameras

It was crucial for the centre to upgrade from analogue to IP cameras, which can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. This ensures up to the minute clear images and updates.

Varifocal dome cameras and fixed dome cameras

The dome cameras help the security team to see crystal clear HD images from various angles, which is perfect for busy open spaces. The powerful infrared LED night vision means the camera can see up to 30 metres in total darkness for excellent clarity of recorded images.

PTZ dome cameras

These enable the security team to see everything from all angles. A PTZ (pan tilt zoom) camera is essential and ideal for large communal areas.

Channel Network Video Recorder (NVR)

An NVR software programme records video in a digital format to a disk drive, USB flash drive, SD memory card or other mass storage device. This means all content recorded in the centre is stored and available to view easily by security staff, which was previously an issue with the old equipment.

Video management software

The video management software provides multiple functionality, including real-time live view, video recording, remote search and playback and file backup to meet the needs of the monitoring team. The convenience and usability of this software helps SouthGate keep the centre secure at all times.

Why was this choice made?

When asked what is the biggest difference Hikvision has made to the centre Peter says: “Knowing that all of the 150 Hikvision cameras are fully working, reliable and provide high quality images and video is a huge reassurance. Security is of the utmost importance, so I am pleased I do not have to worry about the new system.”

The centre needed a state-of-the-art IP solution at a reasonable price and Hikvision fitted the bill. With the work from BWS Standfast, the entire fleet of cameras were installed within one month with minimal disturbance.

Peter adds:“The customer service from both Hikvision and BWS Standfast was outstanding. I look forward to our continued work together.”

Products installed

A range of Hikvision’s innovative IP cameras were installed including PTZ domes and fixed domes to ensure a crystal clear image from all angles.

Because the centre is a large, busy, open space it is necessary to have all areas covered. BWS Standfast also ensured each of the SouthGate security team were trained in how to use each of the Hikvision products.