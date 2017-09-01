Hand Media Network
Research undertaken by the UK’s home security expert, ERA, indicates that over 90% of consumers consider security as the main benefit of installing a video intercom system.

Commenting on the findings, marketing manager, Tania Tams explained, “The results of our survey demonstrate a clear demand amongst consumers for forward thinking home security products. Video intercom systems, such as the ERA Intercoms, provide a homeowner with peace of mind when it comes to inviting visitors into the home and are a practical solution to the growing issue of doorstep crime. “

The ERA Video Intercom includes an auto-snapshot feature, displaying a photographic log of all visitors to the home, even when the homeowner is away.

Tania continues, “ The ability to talk to a visitor without opening the door is important to many vulnerable people and an intercom system offers a much higher level of security compared to other methods, such as a door chain. In the case of the ERA Video Intercom, the added advantage of being able to review the image of the caller after their visit is invaluable, especially in the event of suspicious activity.”

Security was cited as the primary motivation for the majority of respondents with those surveyed, with Access Control a major aspect.

