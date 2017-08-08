Weak cyber security from service operators could be punished by UK Government
Weak cyber security from service operators could be punished by Government, judging from new proposals made by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.
Being considered are fines for as much as £17 million or 4 per cent of global turnover, as well as the implementation of a NIS Directive that will help make UK most secure place to live and do business online.
It’s hoped that the measures will make Britain’s essential networks and infrastructure safe, secure and resilient against the risk of future cyber attacks.