A man has died and 10 people have been injured following an attack on worshippers near a north London mosque.
A van is reported to have ploughed into pedestrians shortly after midnight(BST) after mounting the pavement outside Muslim Welfare House, near Finsbury Park Mosque.
According to BBC news reports, the driver of the vehicle is alleged to have announced he wanted to “kill all Muslims”, targeting those of the religion as they made their way out of the Mosque and into the streets after breaking the fast during the sacred month of Ramadan.
The incident follows a spate of terror attacks that have taken place recently within the UK in Manchester, Westminster and London Bridge.
UK Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who represents the constituency where the attack took place, said: “I am shocked by this horrific and cruel attack in Finsbury Park, which is being treated as an act of terror.
The prime minister will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee later.