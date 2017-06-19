A man has died and 10 people have been injured following an attack on worshippers near a north London mosque.

A van is reported to have ploughed into pedestrians shortly after midnight(BST) after mounting the pavement outside Muslim Welfare House, near Finsbury Park Mosque.

According to BBC news reports, the driver of the vehicle is alleged to have announced he wanted to “kill all Muslims”, targeting those of the religion as they made their way out of the Mosque and into the streets after breaking the fast during the sacred month of Ramadan.

The incident follows a spate of terror attacks that have taken place recently within the UK in Manchester, Westminster and London Bridge.

UK Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who represents the constituency where the attack took place, said: “I am shocked by this horrific and cruel attack in Finsbury Park, which is being treated as an act of terror.

“I offer my condolences to the family and friends of the man who has died, and our thoughts are with the people who have been injured, their family and friends.”

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after being apprehended by members of the public at the scene.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed in a statement that the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command are investigating, while in a statement from DAC Neil Basu published on Twitter, it was announced that the attack began when the van was steered into a man who was already being given first aid on the pavement by members of the public.

The prime minister will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee later.