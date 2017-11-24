Hand Media Network
Fire Buyer
Show Home
International Trade
Maverick
International Confectionery
Security News Desk
Subscribe Today
LinkedIn
Access ControlCommunicationData StorageManned GuardingPerimeter ProtectionVideo SurveillanceCyberIoTWebinarsONVIF
en English
ar العربيةzh-CN 简体中文en Englishfr Françaisde Deutschit Italianopt Portuguêsru Русскийes Español

Run in partnership with the UK Drone Show, the Drone Zone features a large flying area of the very latest in aerial unmanned vehicles and drone technology and a dedicated exhibition area where leading manufacturers and suppliers will present their high-quality UAV products.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

  •  Infra-red camera technology
  • Thermal imaging
  • Explosives/substance detection
  • High resolution video and stills for surveillance and surveying
  • Anti-Drone Capabilities

Live Demonstration Theatre

Counter-IED UK has partnered with DIT DSO to deliver high impact live demonstrations of the UK Industry’s Counter-Improvised Explosive Device capabilities.The demonstrations will run throughout both days of UK Security Expo and showcase the depth and high quality of the UK response to the threats posed by IEDs worldwide

JSaRc showcase

JSaRc will be hosting a digital showcase at this year’s show, it will provide an overview of a range of projects that JSaRC is currently supporting. All of the showcased solutions are innovative and exciting, with security and resilience at their core.

Examples include:

  • A range of detection and screening technology solutions
  • Innovative technologies around drone detection
  • Security standards development within Higher Education
  • Technologies to secure critical infrastructure

Register to attend here: Registration

Tags: ,
Previous post Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity and Napatech Launch Advanced Network Threat Detection Solution at Black Hat Europe 2017 Next post Multitone Expands its Appear Range of Powerful and Secure Mobile Messaging Applications

Related Articles

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!