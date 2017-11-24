Run in partnership with the UK Drone Show, the Drone Zone features a large flying area of the very latest in aerial unmanned vehicles and drone technology and a dedicated exhibition area where leading manufacturers and suppliers will present their high-quality UAV products.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Infra-red camera technology

Infra-red camera technology Thermal imaging

Explosives/substance detection

High resolution video and stills for surveillance and surveying

Anti-Drone Capabilities

Live Demonstration Theatre

Counter-IED UK has partnered with DIT DSO to deliver high impact live demonstrations of the UK Industry’s Counter-Improvised Explosive Device capabilities.The demonstrations will run throughout both days of UK Security Expo and showcase the depth and high quality of the UK response to the threats posed by IEDs worldwide

JSaRc showcase

JSaRc will be hosting a digital showcase at this year’s show, it will provide an overview of a range of projects that JSaRC is currently supporting. All of the showcased solutions are innovative and exciting, with security and resilience at their core.

Examples include:

A range of detection and screening technology solutions

Innovative technologies around drone detection

Security standards development within Higher Education

Technologies to secure critical infrastructure

