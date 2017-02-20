Distributors, installers, systems integrators from across the UK, many of whom were accompanied by end-user clients, accepted an invitation to see Hanwha Techwin’s new demonstration and training facilities. This provided them with the opportunity to be among the first to have a close-up look at the new Wisenet X ‘extreme performance’ cameras series, as well as the company’s premium 4K Wisenet P and feature rich Wisenet Q cameras.

“We have simulated a control room environment within our new showroom facilities so that we can demonstrate many of the practical features built into our cameras,” said Chris Parry, Country Manager – UK & Ireland for Hanwha Techwin Europe. “With cameras installed throughout our self-contained building and overlooking our car park, we are able to show in real time the benefits that are achieved from the very latest advances in video surveillance technology.”

Sitting at the ‘control room’ consul, Hanwha Techwin guests were able to put a wide range of Wisenet cameras through their paces via spot monitors and a large video wall. This allowed them opportunity to test the usefulness of analytic solutions like ANPR, people counting and heat-mapping as well as privacy masking and advanced Gyro digital image stabilisation.

Commenting on his visit to the new demonstration, Paul Miller, Director of systems integration specialist RJ Pro-Vue Ltd said: “I was very impressed and will certainly be taking advantage of the opportunity to bring my existing and potential customers to Chertsey so they can have hands-on demonstrations of the technology built into the Samsung Wisenet cameras and recording devices”.

Nick Kalsi, Technology Consultant for Edwardian Hotels London, equally felt his time was well spent visiting the new showroom. ‘We are an existing satisfied user of Wisenet cameras and together with Mohamed Elsebahy, Group CCTV Manager for Edwardian Hotels London, I was particularly interested the detailed demonstration of the new Wisenet X cameras. We will certainly consider deploying these at one of our new hotels.”