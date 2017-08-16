UK-based security integrator awarded gold-standard for expertise

Interphone, the security systems and building technology integrator for the commercial residential sector, has gained the security industry’s highest professional certification. The company has achieved the National Security Inspectorate (NSI) NACOSS Gold Award for the design, installation and maintenance of Access Control, CCTV and intruder alarms.

“This accreditation demonstrates our professionalism and expertise within the Security industry,” explains Rob Tutt, Operations Director of Interphone. “We are now part of a select group of companies that have achieved this recognition. With the level of professionalism growing in our sector we are seeing an increasing number of tender specifications insisting on NSi Gold accreditation. “The attainment of this standard supports our objective to meet the highest possible standards of system design and delivery and compliments our growth strategy.”

Interphone invested significant time and resources to ensure it met the requirements of the certification, including the introduction of new processes around system design and security vetting of all staff.

“We deliver one of the best services in and around London and the south east of England and NACOSS Gold certification will now provide added reassurance to new and existing customers that we are a leading solutions provider. Achieving the approval in such a short space of time is testament to the quality management systems we have in place and the high calibre of people that make up our team,” concludes Tutt.

The National Security Inspectorate, formerly known as NACOSS, is an independent, not-for-profit approvals body providing inspection services for the security and fire sectors. The NSI NACOSS Gold Award is widely regarded by industry, the police, the fire and rescue services and insurers as the top mark for quality. It is awarded to firms that can demonstrate the highest standards of service through ISO 9001 quality management as well as the relevant British and European standards.