

HawkSight SRM has today released the latest powered by Esri version of its award-winning security risk management HawkSight Software.

Recognised in 2016 by both the CIR Awards, where it won Risk Management Product of The Year, and the Fire and Security Awards, the latest version of the software incorporates key ArcGIS functionality – such as scalable mapping with global-to-local overview, live incident feed capability, selectable satellite tracking overlays, comprehensive threat assessment and threat database capability.

It also includes a powerful operational risk management tool kit, extensive risk modelling and simulation as well as enterprise wide reporting and communication functions.

The ground-breaking software is delivering fundamental change to the way that organisations from global corporates to government departments and NGOs manage their security risks.

The application of a standardised, modern methodology to security risk assessment is empowering HawkSight Software clients to internalise their processes and by doing so develop more cost-effective risk management mitigation strategies.

HawkSight Software is both customisable and scalable which enables users to properly reflect their risk appetite and produce both risk assessments and risk mitigation strategies.

By providing transparency across all operations and uniformity of approach, those responsible for managing risk to employees, infrastructure and IT can also collaborate to deliver best practice solutions for their organisation.