Hesco has launched their range of TERRABLOCK products, designed for both corporate and civilian environments. Including surface-mounted security barriers, TERRABLOCK is a security system which has little to no impact on the surrounding environment, allowing businesses and people to operate as normal, but with peace of mind that they are being protected.

Initially deploying security barriers at the London Olympics in 2012, Hesco have gone on to develop TERRABLOCK in response to the increased threats and security challenges that the world is facing.

With the ever-changing landscape of threats, TERRABLOCK has been engineered and tested to mitigate the risk of hostile vehicles and deter unauthorised access. One of its defining attributes is that it provides surface mounted protection with its anti-climb barrier, and has been certified as stopping a 15,000 lbs truck travelling at 50mph when tested. The patented design has a built in energy displacement system to minimise the effect when impacted.

The five designs in the product range includes the XL designed for use in city landscapes and sport and entertainment venues, the XR which offers an enhanced level of security for event security as well as adhering to police requirements. The TERRABLOCK XS has previously been installed in remote locations for the protection of oil and gas operators, while the XV has been engineered to provide hostile vehicle mitigation. The XT can be used a base to build further perimeter protection upon, including detection systems, surface mounted pole and CCTV.

The security solution is combined of welded mesh panels which are used alongside a combination of pins and coils which are used to form a security barrier. Delivered as a flat-pack, the barrier can be rapidly deployed without requiring concrete foundations – using earth from the surrounding area where possible.

So far, TERRABLOCK has been used to protect oil and gas infrastructure, and event spaces such as the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds. The crash-rated barrier can also be branded so that it remains in-line with corporate or event spaces, making it more inconspicuous.

Allowing organisations to conduct business as usual, TERRABLOCK is designed to deter hostile threats, and with its rapidly deployable solution, it’s a security product that can be used across a range of environments.