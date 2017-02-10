Hikvision, the world’s leading supplier in innovative video surveillance products and solutions, has launched two new high-performance professional standard embedded NVR series with X86 architecture and Intel chipsets.

Enhanced decoding & bandwidth capability

Suitable for medium to large scale applications and supporting multiple HD inputs, the new Hikvision high-end embedded NVRs offer outstanding decoding capability, with the DS-96000NI-I24 supporting up to 20 HD (1080p) resolution cameras for simultaneous preview and playback, while the DS-96000NI-I24/H supports up to 68 HD (1080p) resolution cameras for simultaneous preview and playback. In addition, incoming/outgoing bandwidth capability is enhanced to 576Mbps/512Mbps and 768Mbps/768Mbps respectively, making it possible to accommodate more cameras.

Both NVRs are available in either 128 or 256-channel IP video input models, while two independent HDMI ports allow 4K resolution video output, to supply superior quality imaging.

System stability & reliability

Using Hikvision H.265+ Smart codec and supporting 12MP IP camera input, the two new high-end embedded NVRs are suitable for use with a wide variety of popular third party IP cameras. The new embedded NVR’s have been designed to not only offer high-capacity live IP camera monitoring, recording and playback but also excellent system reliability.

Dual redundant power supplies, and RAID0, 1, 5, 6, and 10 functionality for up to 24 SATA hard disks improve system reliability and data safety, without affecting bandwidth consumption and camera performance. For mission critical applications, and when deployed with hot spare configuration, in the event of an NVR failure, the backup NVR can be used to provide system continuity.

Performance & ease of use

Boasting advanced functionality, the two NVR series feature VCA detection and search for face recognition, behaviour analysis, people counting and heat map.

Supporting system reliability and convenience, easy to access hard disks accessible via a front opening panel allow the hot swapping of hard disks, without the need for a screwdriver.

For multi-site operators, one or two embedded NVRs can be installed across multiple sites to capture local recording and storage, while at the head office, a main embedded NVR can be used for centralised data management.