Well-known for its informative roadshows for installers and systems integrators, Hikvision is set to tour the UK and Ireland for its Spring 2017 Roadshow with the theme ‘innovating technology, partnering for success.’

The roadshow will take place from the 7-23 March in five locations including Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Designed to demonstrate the latest technological advancements from Hikvision the roadshow will be demonstrating a host of innovative solutions including 4K and H.265+ surveillance cameras and recorders, the Hikvision 24MP PanoVu, Thermal Imaging Solutions, and Number Plate Recognition technology.

Hands-on demonstrations, presentations and Q&A’s from Hikvision’s leading experts will cover some industry hot topics including:

Corporate update from Hikvision UK & Ireland – The latest information and tools available from Hikvision, which includes educational courses, the Hikvision Views App, and how to make the transition from HiDDNS to Hik-Connect

The benefits of IP 3.0, 4K and H.265+ – How to successfully migrate to IP 3.0 and how 4K pictures needn’t take up a large amount of storage space with the new innovative H.265+ codec

Maximising Analogue networks with Turbo 4.0 – How Turbo 4.0 can make use of current Analogue infrastructures and provide IP resolution pictures over standard Coax cable.

New technology from Hikvision for 2017 – The latest technology from Hikvision, including the new PanoVu camera with 180 degree vertical and horizontal viewing capability at 24MP, the latest Thermal Imaging range, License Plate Recognition (ANPR), and Explosion Proof Technology built to IP68 standards

Andy Keeley, Marketing Manager, Hikvision UK and Ireland comments: “As the world’s leading CCTV manufacturer we are at the forefront of innovation. Our aim is to provide installers and systems integrators with the information and training of Hikvision products they need to implement tailored video surveillance solutions for their clients.”

The Spring Roadshow will see Hikvision continuing to grow a number of technology partnerships. Seagate will demonstrate its latest HDD technology, Pyronix will explain its advances in Intrusion Detection Technology, and Wavestore will show how its flexible Video Management Software integrates with the Hikvision range.

All roadshow events are free of charge for installers and systems integrators and the first 100 people who attend at each venue that have pre-registered for the show will receive a free Hikvision 2MP Turret camera with inbuilt DarkFighter ultra-low light technology.

Registration is open here. The events will be at the following locations throughout March.

Dublin, 7 March 2017, Croke Park Stadium

Glasgow, 14 March 2017, The Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort

Manchester, 16 March 2017, Etihad Stadium

Birmingham, 21 March 2017, National Motorcycle Museum

London, 23 March 2017, Twickenham Stadium

Agenda for each event is below:

Time Activity

09:30am – 10:00am Registration and Breakfast

10:00am – 10:15am Hikvision Corporate Update

10:15am – 10:30am IP 3.0: 4K& H.265+

10:30am – 10:45am TURBO 4.0

10:45am – 11:30am Coffee Break & Live Demo

11:30am – 12:00am New Technologies/Products

12:00pm – 12:20pm Pyronix Presentation

12:20pm – 2:00pm Lunch with Live Systems Installs

2:00pm – 2:20pm Seagate Presentation

2:20pm Summary of the day