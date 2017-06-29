The UK’s biggest prison is seemingly on the verge of reaching full capacity, with construction work on track to end next month to allow the opening of the third and final wing.

The first prisoners were moved to HMP Berwyn in Wrexham on February 28 into Bala wing, the first of three, all designed ultimately to house 702 prisoners.

The second, Alwen, opened last month, with Ministry of Justice (MoJ) bosses confirming the third and final wing, Ceiriog, is on schedule to open next month, bringing the total capacity of adult male offenders to 2,106 – 500 more than the biggest current prison in England and Wales was built to hold.

The majority will be Category C, meaning they have been assessed as having a lower likelihood of escaping, though some Category B prisoners could also be accommodated.

Governor Russ Trent has said his emphasis is on rehabilitation, with staff calling the prisoners ‘men’, who will have ‘rooms’ rather than cells.

The construction of HMP Berwyn began in May 2015 and cost £250m; t he UK government has pledged to spend £1.3bn on new prisons, and after the riots in HMP Birmingham last year, Justice Secretary Liz Truss said the new Welsh prison ‘will help to reduce overcrowding across the estate’. Nine more new prisons are expected to be built, with five open by 2020.

Binns Fencing won the order to supply and install almost 2km of 5.2m high prison-standard secure perimeter fencing for the Wrexham super prison while manufacturer Zaun supplied the MoJ approved prison posts and fencing mesh.

Binns has proposed a new model of perimeter security and PIDs procurement and delivery, where it provides a single point of contact for the complete perimeter security package, providing greater opportunity for innovation, reducing complexity and the need to manage multiple contractors.

It believes this could offer significant cost savings on PIDs cable installation and contract and project management costs.