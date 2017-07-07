The UK’s home security specialist, ERA is supporting an independent project aimed at providing disadvantaged men and woman with residential and lifestyle assistance.

ERA has donated over 20 of its traditional mortice locks, along with a number of durable night latches to Victory Outreach UK in a bid to help furnish the charity’s most recent restoration project in Abertillery, Wales. The locks will be installed on all 18 rooms of the property, providing men whose lives have been severely affected by addiction and homelessness with independence and security throughout their residency. Additional locks will be used in practical workshops to help develop residents’ home maintenance competencies

Director of Victory Outreach UK, Andrew Parsons said: “ The safeguarding and development of our residents is key to their successful recovery. ERA’s donation will enable us to provide over forty individuals with a safe place in which to build core lifestyle skills, increase their self-esteem and prepare for employment in the wider community. We are incredibly grateful for ERA’s support and look forward to completing the installation of the locks this summer.”

ERA’s marketing manager, Tania Tams added: “As a company, ERA is proud to be able to provide security support to those who need it most. It is clear that Victory Outreach UK is making a really positive impact on so many lives and we are hopeful that our donation will enable the charity to continue its admirable work for years to come.”