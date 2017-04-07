Market-leading title, Security Buyer, has been given a special award by IDIS in recognition of its “long standing and supportive” role as a media partner, as part of the global video surveillance company’s 20th anniversary celebration.

The event took place on March 6 at the ISC West expo in Nevada, Las Vegas – host to one of the world’s most crucial security networking events – and was attended by industry professionals, as well as members of the press.

South Korea’s largest video surveillance manufacturer opened the champagne reception with an outline of the company’s history, which was soon followed by Dr. Albert Ryu, President of IDIS, acknowledging the indispensable partnership of Security Buyer in helping to make IDIS’ success possible.

Recounting his reaction upon receiving the award, David Rossiter MD and owner of Hand Media which publishes Security Buyer, said: “This recognition is particularly pleasing at this time straight after our acquisition of Security Media Publishing, Security Middle East and Security News Desk. We are proud of the support that we have shown for IDIS and it was very kind of them to recognise this at ISC West in Las Vegas.”

Published by Hand Media, Security Buyer is the leading security industry publication. With a readership exceeding one million, it is the go-to magazine for businesses seeking the latest news on products and innovations.