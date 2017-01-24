In recognition of the company’s 20 years as a digital surveillance pioneer, IDIS has announced a year-long program of global commemoration and recognition events that celebrate the past, present, and future of the surveillance powerhouse.

These 20th anniversary events will reflect on both the tremendous progress and evolution of the company, and the surveillance industry as a whole, since its 1997 founding. At the same time, the anniversary events will demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to champion research and innovation in security, surveillance, and business intelligence that meet the needs of a fast-evolving security marketplace. IDIS has recently released a video commemorating their achievements which you can see here.

Kicking off at Intersec 2017 in Dubai, IDIS will showcase its next-generation technologies which it plans will shape the future of security, surveillance, and analytics over the next 20 years and beyond. Similar programs will be featured at major tradeshows throughout the year, including ISC West in Las Vegas, IFSEC in London, and ASIS in Dallas. Additional commemorations, celebrations, and activities will continue periodically throughout the year, including social media engagement, competitions, giveaways, videos, awards, and more. Most importantly, the celebrations will purposely involve and recognise the phenomenal contribution of IDIS partners, customers, and employees who have made the last 20 years of IDIS innovation a true success.

Two decades of innovation

Founded in 1997 by experts in computer science and artificial intelligence, IDIS has been at the vanguard of surveillance innovation for over two decades. By 1998, IDIS had pioneered the move from analog to digital surveillance, pushing the company to number one in global digital video recorder (DVR) sales, seeing sales reach over $50 million by 2005, and winning many business accolades along the away.

In 2013, IDIS launched its own brand business as well as DirectIP™, a truly game-changing plug-and-play surveillance solution that eliminates the obstacles and headaches of installing and operating networked video surveillance. By 2015, IDIS established regional headquarters in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States of America while simultaneously bringing to market the IDIS Total Solution, which offers a comprehensive line up of equipment, software, and unique technologies that meet the surveillance needs of businesses large and small while ensuring a low total cost of ownership.

Today, IDIS has grown to become a global security company that designs, develops, and manufactures surveillance solutions for a wide range of commercial and public sector markets. As the largest video surveillance manufacturer in South Korea, with headquarters and manufacturing facilities just outside of Seoul, IDIS operates across 50 countries and 100+ strategic partners. A truly world-leading total solution provider, IDIS has more than two million recorders installed worldwide and over 16.5 million cameras utilising IDIS technology.

The latest IDIS technologies currently breaking ground include:

Joon Jun, President of the Global Business Division, said, “What makes IDIS a market leader is not only understanding industry trends, but looking at how we apply new technologies to make them affordable and accessible to a wide range of businesses. In terms of the future, IDIS will continue to offer a true total solution that will be more robust, encompassing a wider range of technologies that make video surveillance even more resilient and easier to install and operate. For example, when IDIS launched DirectIP, it made network surveillance more accessible to a wider range of customers in terms of affordability and offered unparalleled ease of installation and use, all without trading cost for performance, quality, or reliability.

“Looking toward the next 20 years, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) permeate the industry. IDIS intends to do the same by utilising these types of cutting-edge technologies and making them both simple for installers and end users to install and operate as well as cost effective for businesses large and small. We will also continue to look at how video data can be utilised beyond security operations to deliver business intelligence and further deliver on our promise of a low total cost of ownership. We will also stay committed to our mission to contribute to a safe and more secure world through our commitment to continual innovation and by fostering a culture of creativity.”