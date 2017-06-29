The Newby House development located in London’s cosmopolitan Zone 4 is a modern block of 17 apartments converted from a dull office block.

Developed by the Yogo Group, it now offers stylish, luxury modern living. For the last 15 years, Yogo Group has been designing, building and renovating some of the most glamorous and individual homes in London.

Incorporating security in the design

Theo Philippou Yogo Group Sales Manager, Yogo Group discusses, “Creativity, quality and security are designed into every one of our projects. Our quality of build and design has won awards for the last four years consecutively. So we always aim to exceed these standards with each new build. The latest building regulations require adequate security and safety features to be built into the specifications of our properties. With Newby House we were looking for a security solution to cover the perimeter of the building, both entrances/exits and the communal areas on the ground floor.”

The latest technology

Tas Kyriacou, IDS Group, Head of Business Development explains the solution, “For Newby House we recommended using the latest technology to be in keeping with the modern functionality of the development.”

We specified 2MP GeoVision bullet cameras for each corner of the development to cover the perimeter of the building. If an incident ever occurs the building’s facilities management can utilise the 3 X optical zoom to obtain a clear image. To monitor the entrance we added a GeoVision external dome camera, to provide the level of coverage needed and to blend aesthetically with the project. A combination of ceiling mounted internal dome cameras and an advanced Urmet video entry system, which provides two way communication and one way video for the all residents, completes the security solution.

Securing a high quality finish

“At Yogo Group we pride ourselves on a high quality finish for each of our developments and the security is of no exception. IDS Group have supported us from the design stage of this project, they have consulted with us on what products and solutions are appropriate to complete our high quality spec.”