The company ievo Ltd, the Newcastle-based manufacturer of fingerprint biometric solutions, has announced that Network Information Technology (NIT), an Ingram Micro company, has been named the distributor for their product range for the META (Middle East, Turkey and Africa) region.

After establishing a strong foothold in the domestic and European markets, this is the next step in a long-term strategy to gain market share in export territory markets. The new partnership is central to growth plans and builds upon the work already done on increasing the knowledge base of not only the ievo Ltd brand, but biometric security solutions in general.

With over 20 years experience of the security market, NIT offers cutting edge Internet Protocol solutions to security challenges working in close partnership with system integrators, consultants and vendors to deliver high value for end users. NIT also has partnering arrangements with reseller companies across 56 countries in the Middle East and West and Central Africa.

Stephen Thompson, Export Sales Manager for ievo Ltd commented:

“It’s a very exciting time for us at ievo as we expand into a new territory, we have been seeing a substantial growth in the Middle Eastern markets with regards to security products and specifically biometric solutions and we are pleased to have the support, reach and expertise of the market from our partners at NIT.

Our fingerprint biometric products have been designed specifically for the environment and climate of the Middle East and Africa. They are already IP65 certified with integral thermal management systems which enables functionality at up to 70 degrees and fully compatible with existing Paxton and other global integration software packages.”

Bassel Fakir, Managing Director of NIT added:

“ievo Ltd has a reputation for partnering with leading and innovative technology companies to expand its range of solutions to the access control market. Their integration opportunities and established partnerships fully compliment the range of products we as a distributor can offer.” “We are looking forward to working closely with ievo Ltd, and our technical and sales teams are keen to start introducing, distributing and supporting the full range of products to our wider network of installers, integrators and clients throughout the META region.”

Stephen Thompson concluded: